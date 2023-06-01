(The Center Square) – Wisconsin’s governor oversaw the raising of the new pride flag above the Wisconsin Capitol, but not until he first criticized Republican lawmakers.
Gov. Tony Evers marked the beginning of Pride Month on Thursday by hoisting the Progress Pride flag above the statehouse.
“I am jazzed as hell,” Evers said to a round of applause Thursday. “As we kick-off Pride Month in Wisconsin, we celebrate LGBTQ people in Wisconsin, the LGBTQ community more broadly, and LGBTQ contributions and culture.”
The governor has raised a pride flag above the Wisconsin Capitol each year he’s been governor. This year’s flag is the new Progress Pride flag. It has both the traditional rainbow and a new set of pink, blue, and black triangles to recognize more people in the LGBTQIA+ community.
But Evers didn’t just celebrate, he also criticized.
“To the people who work in the other wings of this building: This is the people’s house,” Evers said in a reference to Wisconsin’s Republican-controlled legislature. “And you too serve at the pleasure of the people of this state. And that means the LGBTQ people of Wisconsin too.
The governor also blasted Republicans more broadly for the disagreement over some LGBTQ books in schools.
“We’re also seeing continued efforts to ban books and censor materials folks across our state and country have access to,” Evers explained. “Just two years ago, we saw the highest number of attempted book bans in 20 decades.”
Evers vetoed several plans from Republican lawmakers last year that would have limited access to books with graphic sections on sex and gender from elementary schools. He also vetoed the Parents Bill of Rights that would have given parents more say over what their kids learn in Wisconsin schools.
Ever teared up at one point during his Pride Month speech when he promised to raise the pride flag above the Capitol for as long as he is governor.
“Raising the pride flag today sends a message,” the governor said while holding back tears. “For all those who only ever wanted to belong. Who had to find their own family. Who never had their own home. You belong here, you are family here, you are welcome here.”