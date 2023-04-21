(The Center Square) – Another flat tax plan is all but dead at the Wisconsin Capitol.
State Reps. John Macco, R-Ledgeview, and Rep. Jerry O’Connor, R-Fond du Lac, this week introduced legislation that would lower Wisconsin’s top three tax brackets to 4.5%, and make sure people in the state’s lowest tax bracket wouldn’t pay any income tax at all.
“Everybody pays less, nobody pays more,” Macco said.
He and O’Connor started circulating the plan on Tuesday.
But Assembly Speaker Robin Vos doomed the plan within a matter of hours, saying Macco’s proposal is not the official Republican proposal.
“Individual members have the right to bring forward their ideas. That’s what Representative Macco and O’Connor did,” Vos told reporters. “They didn’t bring it to the caucus for approval. So that is two individual legislators bringing their idea forward.”
Macco and O’Connor’s plan would mean a tax cut for everyone in Wisconsin, and would put the state just above Michigan’s flat 4.25% flat tax, and just below Illinois’ flat 4.95% rate.
“With the record budget surplus, taxpayers are expecting tax relief from this session,” O’Connor said in a statement.
Vos added that many Republicans at the Capitol in Madison like the idea of a flat tax, and are also dedicated to getting some sort of tax cut in the new state budget.
“But their proposal is not a starting point, it’s not an ending point. It’s just one more idea to add to the mix,” Vos said.
Republican Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu suggested earlier this year that Wisconsin move to a flat, 3.25% income tax, but he abandoned that idea after Gov. Evers promised he wouldn’t sign any flat tax proposals from the legislature.
Macco and O’Connor are hoping to find enough support for their plan to get a vote before the budget-writing Joint Finance Committee finishes its work on the new state budget. That should be sometime next month.