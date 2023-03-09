(The Center Square) – Two anti-reckless driving plans have cleared their first hurdle at the Wisconsin Capitol.
An Assembly panel on Tuesday approved a proposal to increase fines and jail time for reckless drivers.
AB55 doubles the fine for reckless driving from the current starting point $25 to $50. And increases the maximum fine from $200 to $400. The legislation also doubles the fine for a second offense. Those fines would be $100 and $1,000 under the new law. The fine for a reckless driving crash that leaves someone injured would double as well. Those fines would go from $300 up to $600, with a new maximum of $4,000.
The same panel also approved HB 56 which would make it easier for police to impound the cars of people caught driving recklessly. That legislation would allow cities to seize cars driven by people who have not fully paid their past reckless driving fines.
State Rep. Bob Donovan, R-Greenfield, said the pieces of legislation are not a cure-all for reckless driving, but he says they’re a start.
“Public safety does not have to be a partisan issue,” Donovan said in a statement. “This legislation is not a silver bullet, but a needed first step in solving this deadly issue. The passage of these bills through the next step of the legislative process increasingly makes me hopeful that we can begin to take back our streets.”
Both plans face several more votes, but there is an expectation that Gov. Evers may sign them if they make it to his desk.