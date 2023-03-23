(The Center Square) – Add this to the list of things at the Wisconsin Capitol that are not going to happen.
Republican lawmakers on Wednesday pressed Gov. Tony Evers to call a special election to replace out-going Secretary of State Doug La Follette,
“The resolution the Senate passed [Wednesday] sends a clear message to Governor Evers: the people of Wisconsin should have an opportunity to vote to elect their Secretary of State,” Sen. Devin LeMahieu said in a statement. “Instead of appointing an interim Secretary and calling a special election, Governor Evers has decided to subvert Wisconsin’s democracy to reward a political ally.”
La Follette abruptly resigned last week, and Gov. Evers appointed former State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski as his replacement.
La Follette had just begun his 11th term as Secretary of State when he submitted his resignation. He was first elected back in 1982.
LeMahieu has called Godlewski’s appointment suspicious.
“Calling for a special election would reassure Wisconsinites that elections, not cronyism, decide who represents them in Madison,” LeMahieu added.
Republicans in the Assembly also passed a resolution calling for a special election.
Lawmakers there also say the governor’s quick appointment of Godlewski stinks.
“It is shameful that Evers and Democrats chose to cut backroom deals rather than allow democracy to prevail. It is clear that those who have power will do anything they can to keep that power,” Assembly Majority Leader Tyler August, R-Lake Geneva said after the Assembly’s vote. “These types of shady actions resemble something out of a movie and have no place in our state.”
Evers, for his part, accused Republicans of making a big deal out of a routine political appointment.
“The idea that somehow I colluded with Godlewski and Mandela [Barnes], and all these other people, I think the last I talked to Doug La Follette, I think I saw him at the inauguration, and I said 'Good Speech, Doug.’ Three words that I’ve had with him over the last several years,” Evers explained earlier this week. “There was no collusion. He brought my office a letter saying ‘I’m sick of this stuff.’ He left. I appointed a completely competent person to do the work.”