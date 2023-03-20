(The Center Square) – One of Madison’s state senators wants to keep Wisconsin’s marijuana dollars inside the state.
Sen. Melissa Agard on Friday was angry that a new report shows people from Wisconsin spent just over $36 million in taxes alone on legal marijuana in Illinois.
“It should upset every Wisconsinite that our hard earned tax dollars are going across the border to Illinois,” Aard said. “This is revenue that could be going toward Wisconsin’s public schools, transportation infrastructure, and public safety. Instead, Illinois is reaping the benefits of Republican obstructionism and their prohibitionist stance on marijuana legalization.”
Agard is one of Wisocnsin’s leading, and loudest, voices for marijuana legalization.
The price tag comes from a report from the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation.
Wisconsin’s Legislative Fiscal Bureau crunched the numbers from that report for Agard, and found a lot of people in Wisconsin are dipping below the border to buy marijuana.
“Illinois dispensaries made $1.5 billion in sales (not including tax revenue) of cannabis in calendar year 2022. Additional data provided by IDFPR indicates that $239.7 million, or 15.4%, of those sales were generated by dispensaries located in counties bordering Wisconsin,” LFB explained.
But the $36 million price tag is just in taxes.
Illinois taxes legal pot at several different points, including a state sales tax, a local sales tax, and an excise tax.
The four counties that border Wisconsin saw just over $71 million in mairjuana taxes last year. LFB estimates $36 million of those taxes were paid by people from Wisconsin.
“Wisconsin’s loss of potential revenue is even larger if we include taxes paid to Michigan, as well as Minnesota in the near future. Wisconsin is losing out on significant tax dollars that could be used to make our communities stronger, safer, and healthier,” Agard said. “We are an island of prohibition and the people of our state are hurting because of it. As seen in our neighboring states, legalizing marijuana for responsible adult usage will generate significant revenue for our mainstreets, safely regulate the existing illicit market, reinvest in our agriculture and farming heritage, support entrepreneurship, and address the massive and egregious racial disparities from marijuana prohibition.”
While Agard is a strong supporter of legal marijuana in Wisconsin, she has so far refused to support a plan that could create a medical-only marijuana program in the state.
Republicans at the Wisconsin Capitol have said they could support a strict medical program in the near future.
Agard has said she wants full legalization instead.