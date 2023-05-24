(The Center Square) – Hospital officials across Wisconsin are requesting as much as $185 million in state tax dollars to significantly reduce financial losses from subpar Medicaid reimbursements.
More than 100 hospitals recently signed off on a letter to members of the Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee making the request, insisting that receipt of the funds on an annual basis would serve to actually bring reimbursements closer to the real cost of care.
"We are not asking to be reimbursed over our cost — we are simply asking that the state not push the unfunded costs of Medicaid onto hospitals any longer, especially when there is a strong surplus in our state budget," the letter from the Wisconsin Hospital Association states.
With the first half of 2022 ending with the average state hospital spending more than it brought in, WPR.org reports signers of the letter lamenting such losses are "the new normal," adding that even with 95% of hospitals across the state operating as nonprofits such losses are unsustainable.
"Hospitals and access to health care in Wisconsin is some of the best in the country," Wisconsin Hospital Association CEO Eric Borgerding said. "What we want to avoid is having it start to crumble, having hospitals close, having a really catastrophic thing happen before we try to prevent those things from happening."
Borgerding said the state hasn’t seen a hospital closure in more than a decade and the request to the Legislature is aimed at keeping it that way. He added the total request represents less than a quarter of the state’s nearly $800 million Medicaid surplus and less than 3% of the existing general fund surplus. In the end, estimations are the budget request would improve Medicaid reimbursement from covering roughly 67% of the cost of care to about 85%.
"We've got a historic opportunity from a resources perspective to invest in our health care system," Borgerding added. “We don't think it's the Legislature's responsibility to improve hospital margins. That's not what we're talking about. We're really asking, with respect, our partners in the state Capitol ... to directly affect the part of health care that they have, frankly, the most control over – and that is the Medicaid program."
With the vast majority of Medicaid across the state being administered through the BadgerCare Plus program, hospitals official were careful not to talk Medicaid expansion given the state is one of just 10 across the country not to have adopted such an approach under a provision in the Affordable Care Act that would give coverage to Wisconsinites making up to 138% of the federal poverty level.
As part of his biennial budget proposal, Democratic Gov.Tony Evers included Medicaid expansion, a proposal that was quickly rejected and removed from consideration by Republican lawmakers.
While the GOP lawmakers have equated such expansion to growing the state’s welfare system, the state Department of Health Services reports the governor’s proposal would generate $1.6 billion in savings for the state and would have included $250 million to increase Medicaid reimbursement rates and $626 million to increase payments to hospitals.