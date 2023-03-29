(The Center Square) – Nearly 100 people in Dane County who are on a list of voters adjudicated incompetent have voted in elections since 2008, a County official found.
Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell told The Center Square that the review, which Wisconsin Watch requested, found that, among 1,000 Wisconsin Elections Commission records, 95 individuals who were legally determined incompetent to vote had actually done so. Twenty-three who were listed as a registered voter hadn’t voted. Most never registered to vote, were inactive because they’ve died, or had a record that was deactivated. Voters’ registration address didn’t match the address in the state’s list of those deemed incompetent in 59 cases.
“The system for identifying those voters and getting them out of the voter rolls is not working,” McDonell said, Wisconsin Watch reported.
Wisconsin Elections Commission Public Information Officer Riley Vetterkind told The Center Square Tuesday that while multiple agencies and entities are involved in ongoing review of adjudicated incompetency and voter registration, the path forward to improving the process primarily lies with the Legislature.
“There is general agreement on the Commission and within the WEC staff on the need for the Legislature to clarify and improve the process,” he said. “The WEC has also taken proactive steps in conjunction with the Wisconsin Director of State Courts Office to plan for an improvement in the quality, quantity, and timeliness of data exchanges.”
The commission’s reviewing the paper records it’s received with adjudicated incompetent court case data so that the electronic system’s as accurate and complete as possible, Vetterkind said. The data’s limited, and most of it comes from registers in probate offices. The commission can’t estimate the percentage of people on the statewide adjudicated incompetent list who have voted since the records it receives from most counties are incomplete. The commission tends not to receive updates to the records once it enters the data.
The commission’s also reviewing data quality and seeking to improve the transmittal of records between the courts and election officials.
While the commission receives notices of voting eligibility regarding individuals who’ve been adjudicated incompetent to vote in Wisconsin or who’ve subsequently regained their right to vote, there’s no statutory basis for centrally compiling adjudicated incompetent records.
Under state law, the clerk notifies in writing “the election official or agency charged … under s. 6.48, 6.92, 6.925, 6.93, or 7.52 (5) with the responsibility for determining challenges to registration and voting that may be directed against that elector.”
“Some jurisdictions may be uncomfortable sending adjudicated incompetent records to the WEC, the records may not be sent to the WEC on a frequent basis, the records may lack necessary detail to coordinate data matching with voter records, and the WEC would have concerns sharing data with other clerks without the WEC being clearly designated as the proper recipient of the data,” Vetterkind said.
The commission doesn’t have the legal authority to inactivate a voter registration based on whether an individual’s found incompetent, he said. If the commission’s notified that an individual who was previously adjudicated incompetent to vote has regained the right, the status of that record is updated. The commission shares notices that it receives with local clerks via WisVote so they can maintain them at the local level.
“The Director of State Courts’ office believes county registers in probate should alert the WEC about a loss of voting rights due to incompetency, because we are best positioned to disseminate and distribute the information to local officials,” he said.
The WisVote checklist and Wisconsin Election Training manual tell clerks to review the WisVote notices before elections and update vote records accordingly. If clerks determine the individual’s a registered voter, they’re supposed to deactivate the voter’s record.
The commission has two separate lists: one of adjudicated incompetent individuals and another of registered voters. The commission has 22,733 entries on its electronic adjudicated incompetent list.
“The WEC has been in discussions with the professional organizations associated with the registers in probate and the Office of the Director of State Courts regarding their data maintenance procedures that would allow for the creation of a system of automated notifications of individuals adjudicated incompetent, or a more formal integration of our IT systems, similar to those with the Department of Corrections, the Department of Health Services, and the Department of Transportation,” Vetterkind said.
Adjudication of incompetency for voting doesn’t automatically remove an individual’s right to vote; it’s a separate step, he said. It also doesn’t necessarily reflect whether the individual was adjudicated as incompetent in financial or health care decisions. Commission staff have advocated for all relevant parties to create procedures for how the data should be screened and updated.