(The Center Square) – The state of Wisconsin is struggling to hire people, and having an even harder time keeping the people they have on the job.
A recent report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum says the state is seeing record turnover.
“In the 2022 fiscal year, 16.4% of the nearly 28,000 non-UW state employees in Wisconsin left their jobs, including 10.2% who left for voluntary reasons other than retirement. In addition, 5,770 positions, or 17.7% of the total authorized positions in state government outside of the UW System, were vacant in June of last year,” the report’s authors wrote.
Veterans Affairs, Corrections, and the state’s Department of Health Services saw the most people leave, and have the most open jobs.
“DVA had 570 vacant positions and a vacancy rate of 46.1%, by far the largest for any agency since at least 2004,” the report stated. “DOC had just under 2,400 vacancies and a 23.4% vacancy rate. That was nearly double the 1,290 vacant positions and 12.7% vacancy rate from just two years prior. DHS had more than 1,000 vacant positions (an increase of nearly 250 since 2020).”
Not only are turnover and vacancy rates high, according to the report, the loss of employees is leaving Wisconsin with an experience gap in state government.
“Since 2014 – the first year the personnel report is available – 19 of the 20 largest departments have seen a decrease in their workers’ average tenure. Moreover, half of those agencies’ workers averaged at least three fewer years of experience in 2022 relative to eight years prior,” the report notes.
Some of the turnover is because of retirements, and some is likely because of a return-to-work for some state employees. But the report said difficult working conditions like in Wisconsin’s prisons and in direct care jobs is the larger cause of the near-record turnover at the state.
“Particularly in 24/7 institutions such as prisons, vacancies can force employers to require the remaining employees to work more overtime, which in turn could lead to burnout,” the authors wrote.
The Policy Forum doesn’t provide any recommendations to slow the turnover, but the report does say lawmakers need to take a long look at the numbers as it gets ready to finalize a new state budget.
‘“Increasing pay for some other state workers such as prison employees would cost far more given their much greater numbers. It also should be recognized that pay is not the only factor impacting retention and recruitment,” the report states. “Given the increase, a deeper look by policymakers into other factors such as working conditions may also be warranted. A failure to address high turnover rates could also lead to greater use of overtime and other added costs as well as a lower level of state services over time.”