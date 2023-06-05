(The Center Square) – Milwaukee’s pension payment is set to spike, in part because of a funding ramp and in part because Milwaukee didn’t pay anything towards its pension promises for years.
The MacIver Institute shared numbers with The Center Square that show Milwaukee did not make a pension payment between 2004 and 2009, and then paid less than $1 million in 2011 and 2012.
“Eight of the last 19 years Milwaukee contributed less than $1 million to their pension fund,” MacIver noted. “Six of those years, Milwaukee made zero contributions.”
Milwaukee has started paying more towards its pensions since 2012, averaging about $60 million a year.
In the 2023 city budget, MacIver reported that Milwaukee budgeted $100 million despite the fact that Milwaukee must pay $139 million.
MacIver said the city is “awaiting the state bailout."
“When your pension system has more retirees in general, more retirees receiving benefits for a longer life expectancy and you are short over a billion dollars to fund your obligation to your employees, that is not just bad luck, that is deliberate mismanagement and a lack of basic planning,” MacIver President Brett Healy told The Center Square.
MacIver has been a vocal critic of the shared revenue plan that would allow Milwaukee and Milwaukee County to raise its sales tax to pay for their pension obligations. MacIver and Healy have taken to calling the shared revenue plan the “Milwaukee bailout.”
“If the goal was to raise taxes only on Milwaukee and Milwaukee’s residents to solve Milwaukee’s pension problem, the bailout could take the form of legislation to allow a temporary increase in property taxes. That way only residents and businesses who have a physical presence in Milwaukee, and actually receive a service from the Milwaukee government employees whose pensions need funding, would underwrite and pay for the bailout. But Milwaukee politicians didn’t ask for that,” Healy explained. “The sales tax bailout plan is mindfully designed to spread the bailout costs beyond Milwaukee. It’s clear in Milwaukee’s rhetoric about being victims who don’t get their fair share from the shared revenue formula that they think folks outside their borders need to chip in more because it’s owed to them.”
The Republicans who control the Wisconsin legislature are working to find enough votes to pass a plan that would share nearly $500 million with communities across the state, plus allow Milwaukee and Milwaukee County to raise their sales taxes.
The question is whether leaders in Milwaukee and Milwaukee County, or voters should have the final say on that sales tax hike.
“Before Legislators sign off on giving these same Milwaukee politicians a higher sales tax, taxpayers deserve a full debate on reforms and other real policy solutions that will actually fix the problem and not continue to kick the can down the road,” Healy added.