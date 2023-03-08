(The Center Square) – Wisconsin’s new state budget will start to take shape next month.
The powerful, budget-writing Joint Finance Committee on Tuesday announced four public, budget hearings.
They are scheduled for:
- Waukesha on April 5.
- Eau Claire on April 11.
- The Wisconsin Dells on April 12.
- Minocqua on April 26.
Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, who is JFC’s co-chair, said the idea is to hear what people outside of the Capitol prioritize.
“We are holding public hearings all over Wisconsin so we can hear from constituents from all walks of life,” Marklein said.
Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, the other co-chair said it is important to know what everyday folks think.
“Your ideas are an essential part of our process. We also encourage you to visit the website we have dedicated to the public hearing process. It is a central portal for input to reach the entire committee and it will be a helpful tool when looking for upcoming budget hearings and other documents pertaining to the budget process,” he said in a statement.
Sen. Chris Larson, D-Milwaukee, took to Twitter immediately to point out that Born and Marklein are not bringing their budget hearings to Milwaukee or Madison.
“The Joint Committee on Finance announced the official budget hearing dates and locations for 2023,” Larson tweeted. “Once again they excluded the top 6 most populous cities.”
With the budget hearings scheduled for April, that means JFC will likely have a budget for Gov. Evers to consider some time in May.
No one is sure yet, however, just what that budget will look like.