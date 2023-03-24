(The Center Square) – Former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Dan Kelly says the domestic abuse allegations against his opponent in next month’s race for the high court are “credible,” and he wants some follow-up.
Kelly made his comments about the claims of abuse against Judge Janet Protasiewicz Thursday on Wisconsin Right Now’s podcast.
“I think the work that [Wisconsin Right Now reporters] have done shows that there are credible allegations of this kind of, of horrible behavior, and, if those allegations turn out to be true, that’s really significant,” Kelly said.
Wisconsin Right Now broke a series of stories after interviewing Protasiewicz’s former stepson who said, on video, that Protasiewicz hit his father when the two were married about a decade ago.
Protasiewicz denied the allegations earlier this week, but Kelly said voters in Wisconsin need to know more about the claims.
“I think these things should be investigated, and I think that there is a great deal of responsibility to investigate those claims and bring those to a resolution,” Kelly added.
Kelly was also critical of most newsrooms in Wisconsin who have largely ignored the accusations against Protasiewicz, saying it’s “just flat-out irresponsible.”
Protasiewicz told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel earlier this week that she was considering a lawsuit against Wisconsin Right Now over its reporting, but WRN said that she’s backed away from that idea.
Still, Kelly said it is worrisome that someone who wants to be on the Wisconsin Supreme Court would even consider suing a media outlet over a story that she simply doesn’t like.
‘When a jurist comes along and makes a threat to sue, that strikes me as something meant to chill free speech. I think that’s horribly irresponsible,” Kelly said.
Wisconsin Right Now has also run a series of stories, with two separate, named sources who say Protasiewicz used the n-word while she was working in the Milwaukee County D.A.’s Office. Those stories have also been largely ignored by other media outlets in the state.
“I just think the people of Wisconsin are owed an explanation at the very least about these allegations. They need to know,” Kelly added.
Kelly and Protasiewicz are locked in one of the most-watched races in the entire country this spring. The race for Wisconsin Supreme Court has already become the most expensive in the country, with a price tag of over $20 million.
Early voting in the race began this week. Election Day is April 4.