(The Center Square) – There will be just one debate in Wisconsin’s race for Supreme Court.
Judge Janet Protasiewicz on Monday agreed to appear at the debate hosted by the State Bar of Wisconsin and a Madison TV station on March 21st.
Protasiewicz has declined invitations to at least five other debates. Protasiewicz’s campaign says they know the State Bar’s reputation from debates in the past.
"The State Bar of Wisconsin has a long history of conducting debates in this race and we know this will be one great way for voters to hear from the candidates," a campaign spokesman said in a statement.
Conservative candidate Dan Kelly’s campaign says Protasiewicz is ignoring the voters of the state.
“It is outrageous that Protasiewicz has promised to put her thumb on the scales of justice and rule based on her ‘values’ instead of the law, but now won’t even explain her soft-on-crime record and ties to extremist activists,” Kelly spokesman Ben Voelkel said in a statement.
Kelly last talked about the debate on Friday, after Protasiewicz backed out of a debate hosted by the liberal-leaning American Constitution Society.
Well, I was – and still am – ready to debate. Guess Politician Protasiewicz doesn't want people to know the cases for which she will put her thumb on the scales of justice,” Kelly said on Twitter.
In addition to the Constitution Society debate, Protasiewicz declined invitations to debates hosted by the Milwaukee Press Club, WisPolitics.com and Rotary Club of Milwaukee, WISN-TV, the liberal-leaning Wisconsin Justice Initiative, and the conservative-leaning Federalist Society.
Wisconsin’s race for Supreme Court is now the most expensive in U.S. history, with a price tag of over $18 million so far.
The race is also the most watched on the spring ballot, not only in Wisconsin but across the country.