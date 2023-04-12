(The Center Square) – A pair of plans at the State Capitol would make sure state and local governments in Wisconsin won’t be able to ban gas-powered stoves or gas-powered cars and trucks.
The proposals, AB 141 and AB 142, are both from Rep. Ellen Schutt, R-Clinton, and she says both are aimed at stopping any proposed bans before they even start.
“As reckless as it sounds for a local government or a state agency to ban a vehicle or product based on its energy source, other states and cities across the country have done this,” Schutt explained.
She pointed to California’s ban that will stop the sale of new cars with gas-powered engines by 2035 and Minnesota’s proposed ban on gas stoves.
“These bans infringe not only on individual freedom, but on your choice of what kind of vehicle or product you want to buy,” Schutt said.
Sen. Cory Tomczyk, R-Mosinee, said banning gas powered cars and trucks in particular doesn’t make sense in a state like Wisconsin.
“While electric snow blowers might work well here in southern Wisconsin, where the snow is just an afterthought at this point … they don’t necessarily work for communities like Hayward, Wisc., where just in the beginning of the month we had two feet of snow on the ground,” Tomczyk said. “An electric car might serve a short-distance commuter here in Madison or Milwaukee easily. But farmers, and truckers, and people in northern Wisconsin need higher powered machines. And they still need gas powered devices to bring food to kitchen tables throughout the state of Wisconsin.”
Tomczyk says there may come a time when electric power vehicles can handle those kinds of jobs, but he says today is not that day.
Schutt says there’s also a basic level of fairness and choice at the heart of the plans.
“The government should not be forcing individuals to buy certain products, eliminating competition, and destroying the free market,” she added. “These bills simply protect consumer choice and those businesses across our wonderful state that manufacture and sell gas powered vehicles and devices.”
Schutt’s legislation now heads for a vote in the full Assembly.