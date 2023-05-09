(The Center Square) – Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos is pushing for the elimination of diversity offices on all University of Wisconsin campuses, going as far as to threaten budget cuts to the school system to make it happen.
With UW Systems President Jay Rothman on record with a goal of increasing the number of minority graduates by 10% over the next five years, Vos, R-Rochester, recently told reporters “the university has gone from being an institute of higher education to an institute of indoctrination. If they want to increase their funding, they have to show they can prioritize things to grow the economy, not grow the racial divide.”
Rothman counters that the best chance of making any such growth plans possible is directly tied to keeping the university’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion offices in place and operating.
“The ‘I’ stands for something in DEI and that’s inclusion,” he added. “That means everyone, including people who are historically underrepresented. It also includes veterans, those of lower socio-economic means, and it also means people with differing viewpoints.”
With the Republican-controlled legislature in the process of reshaping much of Gov. Tony Evers proposed budget, some students have come out in support of keeping diversity programs in place.
“The diversity offices add a level of safety and security for students, that without them, we wouldn’t have,” student Brandon Balke told WBay.com.
Vos’ stance comes as the university continues to face growing scrutiny over its response to a recent video of a white UW-Madison student directing racial slurs and violent remarks directed toward Black people.
In the wake of that episode, more than 200 students marched across campus to deliver a list of nine demands to UW-Madison Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin, one of them calling for the immediate expulsion of the student captured in the video making the racist comments.
According to WisPolitics records, the UW System currently spends about $13.6 million a year on 185 DEI administrators, with most of the resources earmarked for the UW-Madison and UW-Milwaukee campuses.
Several media outlets have reported Vos previously met with Rothman to map out how the DEI funding could be re-allocated to other departments. Vos has also called for reinstating the UW System’s admissions policy requiring ACT or SAT test score submissions as part of the process.