(The Center Square) – Wisconsin’s race for the Supreme Court is only going to get more expensive from here.
Republican Party Chairman Brian Schimming and Wisconsin Democratic Party boss Ben Wikler appeared together on WisPolitics' Newsmaker program over the weekend.
Schimming said there is more money coming to help conservative Justice Dan Kelly in the final three weeks of the race.
“We’ve raised more money in this year alone than we did in all of 2021, and almost all of 2022,” Schimming said. “The fundraising is going really well. And the grassroots support has been terrific.”
Kelly is behind in the money race, almost two-to-one.
WisPolitics says he, and the groups who support him, have spent a little over $5 million in the race for Supreme Court.
Liberal Justice Janet Protasiewicz, and the groups that support her, have spent over $10 million.
And Wickler said Democrats are willing to raise whatever money is necessary to finish the race.
“We’re putting out word to anyone who cares about the future of freedom and Democracy that this race is for all the marbles,” Wickler explained. “Wisconsin is the pivotal state in the country in the Electoral College. The Senate race, to re-elect Tammy Baldwin. The presidential election in 2024. There are House seats on the line. And for the future of freedom in Wisconsin, to access a safe and legal abortion. All those reasons make this race so high stakes.”
The Democratic Party of Wisconsin already gave Protasiewicz $2.5 million for her campaign, and Wickler said there will be more if necessary.
Schimming was quick to say more than 90% of Protasiewicz’s money is from out of state, but added Kelly has been busy raising cash in Wisconsin.
Wisconsin’s race for Supreme Court has already topped $15 million in spending, making it the most expensive Supreme Court race in U.S. history.
Voters head to the polls April 4th.