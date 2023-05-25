(The Center Square) – At least a half-million dollars in coronavirus grants went out the door in Wisconsin without any proof that the money was needed.
A new report from the Legislative Audit Bureau blames Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services for mismanaging COVID grants and the state’s ventilator program.
“Through the Provider Payment program, DHS awarded $159.6 million in grants to long-term health care and emergency medical services providers from March 2020 through June 2022. We reviewed documentation for 31 grants totaling $3.2 million and question $518,700 that DHS paid to 10 grant recipients that did not submit sufficient documentation to support their grant applications or the grant amounts they requested,” auditors wrote.
That means about a third of the grants the auditors reviewed were called into question.
In addition to the questions about the COVID grants, auditors also found that DHS didn’t track many of the 1,500 ventilators the state bought for $39 million during the early days of the outbreak.
“Through the Ventilator Stewardship program, DHS spent $38.7 million to purchase and maintain 1,542 ventilators from March 2020 through June 2022. DHS loans ventilators to hospitals and other entities. DHS did not execute loan agreements with all entities to which it loaned ventilators and did not inventory its ventilator-related equipment. Six ventilators, with a combined value of $122,300, were missing as of January 2023,” auditors added. “DHS also did not regularly track whether the ventilators had been maintained by the firm with which it contracted and did not develop a plan for the future use of the ventilators.”
Joint Legislative Audit Co-Chairs Senator Eric Wimberger, R-Green Bay, and Representative Robert Wittke, R-Racine, on Wednesday said the audit is the latest troubling news out of the Department of Health Services regarding coronavirus spending.
“There is a consistent theme that Governor Evers’ administration mismanaged federal COVID relief funds,” Wimberger said. “We learned today that DHS awarded grants based on lost income, but they never verified if grant recipients actually lost income. In times like the pandemic when resources are flooding our state, we should expect to be able to point back and know exactly what we accomplished with that funding.”
DHS Secretary Kirsten Johnson, however, defended her department from the audit and from lawmaker’s questions.
“Auditing a program established in these conditions, but assuming optimal conditions, fails to account for the dynamic nature of the emergency that DHS staff along with other state partners navigated,” Johnson wrote in a response to the audit.
Wittke said DHS needs to learn its lesson.
“The glaring concern in this report is NOT that millions of dollars were spent to purchase property and provide grants in the midst of a health emergency, it is that no documentation or plan is in place to account for the decisions made by the department. The audit should be viewed as a tool for improvement; we can’t learn without documentation or plans,” he added.
This is the latest audit to question just how, and how well, Wisconsin’s federal coronavirus stimulus money was spent.