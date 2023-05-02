(The Center Square) – More than 500 items were slashed from the Wisconsin governor's budget proposal in a committee meeting Tuesday, including plans to legalize marijuana.
Republicans on the Joint Finance Committee used their majority to also cut creation of a paid family leave program; a move to automatic voter registration; and creation of a misinformation office within the Wisconsin Elections Commission.
Evers announced his $104 billion state budget proposal in February.
“We’re removing policy from this budget,” said Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green and co-chairman of the committee. “This budget is going to be about numbers, not about policy.”
Evers' budget was a record total.
“We know the governor’s budget was on a spending spree,” said Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam and committee co-chairman.
He said there was "a 17.5% all funds increase" that created "816 new positions."
"He found a way," Born said, "to raise taxes by $200 billion, but still end up with a massive structural problem with all that reckless spending.”
Democrats on the committee said the governor’s policies and programs are actually investments in the people.
“Clean water, clean energy, maternal and child health, affordable housing, all really important issues for our state that the governor put forth reasonable investments in, but we have seen Republicans shut the door,” said Sen. Kelda Roys, D-Madison.
Rep. Evan Goyke, D-Milwaukee, also accused Republicans of cutting statehouse Democrats out of the budget process and of hiding their true budget.
“We have heard no plan from the Republicans on what their budget will be,” Goyke said. “They are very good at saying no, and they are absolutely incapable of articulating what their alternative will be.”
Born countered by saying the new state budget will be very similar to Wisconsin’s last two budgets, which were both written by the committee's Republicans and ultimately signed by Evers.
“We’ll work from base, from last year’s budget, and craft a budget for all of Wisconsin,” Born said. “And we’ll do it in a way that won’t be a surprise to anyone. You’ve seen legislative Republicans for a decade now do things like invest in our priorities, tax reform, things that the people of Wisconsin expect us to do when they send us here, and things that have put us in a strong financial situation as a state. We’re going to continue that work.”
The committee will continue to vote on pieces of the budget this month. It is due to the governor before the current spending plan expires at the end of June.