(The Center Square) – Wisconsin plans to spend the better part of the next two years studying artificial intelligence after Gov. Tony Evers ordered the creation of a new blue ribbon commission on AI.
“Wisconsin is ready to pursue and advance solutions that will ensure the state can take on the workforce challenges that may come with a transformative technology like artificial intelligence and embrace a future where all Wisconsinites, including workers, employers, and job seekers, benefit from a dynamic, growing economy that increases efficiency with the adoption of new technology,” the governor said in a statement.
A number of states are looking at AI as well. A report from the National Conference on State Legislatures says more than a dozen states have already jumped on artificial intelligence.
“General artificial intelligence bills or resolutions were introduced in at least 17 states in 2022, and were enacted in Colorado, Illinois, Vermont and Washington. Colorado, Illinois and Vermont created task forces or commissions to study AI,” the NCSL report said. “Illinois passed legislation amending its Artificial Intelligence Video Interview Act, which was initially passed in 2021. Washington provided funding for the office of the chief information officer to convene a work group to examine how automated decision making systems can be reviewed and periodically audited to ensure they are fair, transparent and accountable.”
Evers wants Wisconsin’s commission to map-out a strategy on how to use AI.
“Establishing this task force will be critical in understanding, adapting to and capitalizing on the transformations AI will bring, ensuring Wisconsin’s workforce and industries remain steady, stable, and robust in the face of technological advancement,” Evers said.
The task force will be headed by the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development but will also include people from the WEDC and the UW System.
Evers gave the task force a 2025 deadline.
The governor is also trying to link the AI commission to his special session next month on Wisconsin’s workforce.
Evers wants lawmakers to come back to Madison and approve a child care subsidy and a paid family leave program. Republican lawmakers in the state have said they won’t approve either.