(The Center Square) - In the midst of a complete redesign, Madison's Metro Transit ridership dropped in 2021 to less than half of what it was pre-pandemic.
At the same time, the transit agency reported a 25% increase in its spending from 2020 to 2021.
Metro Transit stated its redesign, which will include completely new routes and schedules, is expected to debut June 11. Final maps and schedules of the redesign were to be released in early April.
The pandemic had a significant impact on Metro ridership. Metro Transit reported a 63% decrease in ridership from 12.9 million unlinked trips in 2019 to 4.7 million unlinked trips in 2020.
Even though Wisconsin lifted its last stay-at-home order on May 13, 2020, ridership saw some recovery in 2021, increasing to 5.4 million unlinked trips.
Metro was not alone in this massive increase in federal assistance, as transit agencies across the U.S. relied on federal COVID-19 emergency relief money to keep operations going.
In 2019, the operating funds expended by Metro was $55 million, with $6 million of that funding coming from federal assistance.
Federal assistance jumped to $18 million in 2020, even though, according to the 2020 Annual Report, from March 2020 to August 2020 the transit reduced its “normal service levels” by 35%.
From 2020 to 2021, the transit saw a continued increase in the amount of federal assistance, receiving $22 million in 2021, a $4 million bump over 2020.
As federal assistance increased for the transit, so did its expenses.
In 2021, the operating funds expended by Metro increased by 25% from the previous year to $68 million.
This increase in spending is largely unclassified, with $18 million of it only being labeled as “operating expenses cash expenditures,” a category that in previous years had averaged around $2 million annually.
The Metro Transit did not respond to an email requesting comment.