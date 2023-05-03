(The Center Square) – Teenagers as young as 14 could soon be allowed to serve alcohol to seated customers in bars and restaurants if a measure being advanced by a pair of state GOP lawmakers passes.
Current law allows only workers 18 and older to perform such duties, and “causes workforce issues due to an establishment’s underage employees only being able to do part of their job,” Sen. Rob Stafsholt, of New Richmond, and Rep. Chanz Green, of Grandview, said, as they are now pushing the bill and seeking more cosponsors.
Stressing that the measure would only allow younger teens to serve to seated customers and not drinkers at the bar and mandate that the licensed operator be on the premises and supervising, the lawmakers added their idea “creates a simple solution” to the state's lingering workforce shortage in the food and beverage industry.
While state law prohibits anyone under the age of 21 from drinking, those under that age, including minors, are legally allowed do so in bars and restaurants if they are accompanied by their parents.
If the proposal becomes law, the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism reports Wisconsin would be home to the lowest age limit for workers allowed to serve alcohol. Presently, only Maine and West Virginia allow bar and restaurant employees under the age 18 to serve alcohol, where workers must be 16 or 17.
While both chambers of the legislature are controlled by Republicans, a spokesperson for Democratic Gov. Tony Evers made light of the proposal by pointing to a list of initiatives already proposed by the governor as potential solutions to the workforce shortage.