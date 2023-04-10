(The Center Square) – Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says he doesn’t want to play games with the plan to spend millions of dollars in taxpayer money on the Brewers’ ballpark. But he is looking to put Democratic lawmakers on the spot.
Vos told New Talk 1130 WISN’s Jay Weber Monday morning he wants a separate vote on the American Family ballpark plan so Democrats from Milwaukee can’t vote "No."
“Democrats vote ‘No’ on the budget even when Tony Evers signs it, because they are so radically leftist,” Vos said Monday morning. “Putting something in the budget will mean every single Democrat will probably vote ‘No.’ And, as you know, Democrats represent most of Milwaukee County. So we’re not going to allow a process where Democrats get the benefit of having Am Fam Field continue, but don’t have any of the ability to put together the coalition to make it happen.”
The Brewers need between $300 million and just under $500 million for stadium renovations.
Vos, once again blamed Gov. Evers for including the Brewer ballpark pitch in his budget, which he said has made it tougher to find the votes to get the team the money they need.
“I think there’s a way to get there,” Vos added. “It’s just [been made] really, really difficult because of the ineptitude, and the stupid way that Tony Evers did it.”
Vos said he wants to work a deal that is good for the team and good for taxpayers. But most importantly, he wants a deal that will keep the Brewers in Milwaukee.
“We are lucky that we have major league sports in a small state. If you were locating professional basketball, football, or baseball probably Wisconsin would not be high on the list. If it leaves one time, it is never coming back,” Vos said.
He also said American Family Field is the taxpayers’ responsibility, not privately owned.
“If the Brewers leave, this is a white albatross that the taxpayers own. It’s not like Fiserv Forum where it’s owned by the team,” Vos explained. “So we can’t let the team leave unless we want to have this albatross around the taxpayer’s neck.
Vos did not say just how much lawmakers are looking to send to the team, nor did he says when he expects to see a vote on the ballpark funding deal.