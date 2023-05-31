(The Center Square) – Wisconsin’s members of Congress are pretty much exactly where you’d expect them to be on the debt ceiling proposal on Capitol Hill.
Republicans support the agreement, while Democrats have concerns.
Western Wisconsin Republican Congressman Derrick Van Orden said on Twitter that the deal handles the nation’s debt without risking default or draconian cuts.
“Republicans voted to responsibly raise the debt limit,” Van Orden tweeted over the holiday weekend. “Dems are playing Russian Roulette with the world economy and terrifying our elderly, veterans, and those who are most in need by lying straight to the camera.”
Van Orden took a particular objection to the idea that Republicans are holding the nation hostage.
“As a retired Navy SEAL with the core task of Hostage Rescue, I can assure my Dem colleagues that there is no one being held hostage,” Van Orden added. “The radical & extreme language they are using is scaring our elderly, vets & those most in need.”
Milwaukee Democratic Congresswoman Gwen Moore accused Republicans in Washington, D.C. of being the ones to target those most in need.
“I resent that Republicans have forced America to the brink of default and catastrophe,” Moore said on Twitter. “Out of $31 trillion in debt, they've decided the most important thing is a meager $6 million of food assistance for needy families. This was never about the debt, but enacting cruelty.”
Green Bay-area Republican Mike Gallagher said the debt ceiling plan includes some “sensible compromises.”
"We're going to be cutting spending for the first time in a long time, which is good. I think the American people sent us to do that,” Gallagher said.
Wisconsin’s two U.S. Senators seem to be split, but in the opposite direction.
Democrat Tammy Baldwin’s staff told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that they are “reviewing” the plan, but also said she supports the debt agreement.
Republican U.S. Senator Ron Johnson told the Journal Sentinel that his “probably a No” on the plan.