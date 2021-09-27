(The Center Square) – The Republican race for lieutenant governor in Wisconsin is getting crowded.
State Sen. Patrik Testin, R-Stevens Point, joined the race on Sunday.
“I have been traveling the state and hearing from Wisconsinites in all corners of the Badger State. The single biggest concern I have heard is there is a leadership deficit in Madison,” Testin said in his campaign announcement.
Testin has been in the state Senate since 2016. Most recently he took the lead in pusing Gov. Tony Evers for answers about the nearly 13,000 Afghan refugees at Fort McCoy, specifically where they will go once they leave the base.
Testin is just the latest Republican to jump into the race for Wisconsin’s second in command.
Last week, longtime Ron Johnson staffer Ben Voelkel entered the race.
“The last two years have been tough for Wisconsin, and Tony Evers has failed our state,” Voelkel said in his announcement.
Lancaster Mayor David Varnam is also running for lieutenant governor.
Current Lt. Gov Mandela Barnes, a Democrat, is running for U.S. Senate. The state’s last Republican lieutenant governor, Rebecca Kleefisch, is running for governor next year.
There are no declared Democratic candidates yet.