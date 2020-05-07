(The Center Square) – Americans for Prosperity in Wisconsin is calling for state lawmakers and Gov. Tony Evers to cut state spending in light of a new report that says state revenues for the month of April are $870 million less than last year.
"Lawmakers must identify ways to reduce and re-prioritize spending while protecting Wisconsin taxpayers," AFP Wisconsin director Eric Bott said Thursday.
The state's Legislative Fiscal Bureau on Wednesday released a report that pointed to a steep drop in tax collections.
Some of the $870 million decline comes from the delay in income tax filings. State leaders pushed back the deadline to file taxes until July.
But some of the massive shortfall is a result of Evers' Safer at Home order that has many businesses in the state closed, which has stopped people from spending money.
Bott said Wisconsin could likely face a $2 billion deficit next year.
“Wisconsin policymakers have spent years making the tough, but prudent, budget decisions that allowed us to make regular deposits into the Rainy Day Fund, improve our bond rating, and fully fund our pension system – all while providing over $13 billion in tax relief," Bott said. "The economic disaster caused by COVID-19 and the ensuing shutdowns is no reason to reverse course."
Evers last week issued an order to cut 5 percent from the agencies under his control. He did not explain what that cut will entail, or who will see their budgets trimmed.
Bott said more needs to be done. He said reopening Wisconsin's economy is a good first step.
“To mitigate further economic damage, policymakers must work together with our businesses to develop solutions that get as many Wisconsinites as possible back to work safely and quickly," Bott said. "We can and should open our economy while protecting public health.”