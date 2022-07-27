(The Center Square) – After spending $14 million of his own money, Alex Lasry is walking away from the Democratic race for U.S. Senate in Wisconsin.
Lasry dropped out of the race Wednesday, and threw his support behind Mandela Barnes.
“At the end of the day, this campaign wasn't about me. This campaign was about the people of Wisconsin, and it is clear that the best person to be able to defeat Ron Johnson is Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes,” Lasry told reporters in Milwaukee.
Lasry jumped into the then-crowded field for Senate last year. He spent a total of $14 million of his family’s money during his campaign. Lasry is a Wall Street veteran from New York, and is the son of Milwaukee Bucks' billionaire owner Marc Lasry.
The last Marquette Law School Poll put Lasry second in the Democratic race, trailing Barnes by just four points (25-21).
But Lasry told The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that his internal polls showed him much further behind, trailing Barnes 39-25.
"After talking with Tammy [Baldwin] and seeing the data, I think it was clear there was no path forward for us to be able to win," Lasry said. "Mandela won this race.”
Barnes is now the dominant frontrunner in the Democratic race to unseat Republican Senator Ron Johnson in November.
Lasry’s exit comes just days after Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson also dropped out of the Democratic race. He too endorsed Barnes, saying Barnes is the only Democrat running for U.S. Senate not trying to buy the seat.
Current Wisconsin treasurer Sarah Godlewski, who was running fourth in the last Marquette Poll, is now essentially second in the race. She had 9% of the vote in that poll, compared to Barnes’ 25%.
Wisconsin Republican Party Executive Director Mark Jefferson said Barnes and Godlewski will have to run on either Gov. Tony Evers’ record in Wisconsin, or President Biden’s record in Washington, D.C.
"With the exit of New York trust fund baby Alex Lasry, the Democratic primary comes down to a pair of left wing extremists who lie about their resumes – one of whom also doesn’t pay his taxes – but the Democrats couldn’t drum up anyone better to run alongside Biden’s abysmal record,” Jefferson said in a statement.
Lasry’s and Nelson’s decision to drop out comes just two weeks before voters head to the polls for the August primary. In fact, their names will be on that primary ballot, despite the fact that they are out.