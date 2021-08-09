(The Center Square) – Not everyone is on board with Gov. Tony Evers’ proposal to move the state of Wisconsin into the prescription drug business.
The governor last week proposed a Less for Rx plan that would have the state look to provide cheaper prescription drugs across the state.
The governor says his plan would create a new watchdog to prevent price spikes and price gouging. His proposal would also have the state look at buying some drugs to try and save people money, as well as create a $50 out-of-pocket cap on insulin costs.
"Everyone should be able to afford their medication, but for far too many Wisconsinites, their prescription medications remain out of reach with outrageous, irrational and burdensome out-of-pocket expenses," Evers said. "It's time for bold solutions and comprehensive reform."
But instead of getting the government into the prescription drug business, Eric Bott with Americans for Prosperity in Wisconsin says Evers should get the state out.
“Greater government interference in our health care, like what Governor Evers is calling for, reduces access and innovation and drives costs long-term,” Bott told The Center Square. “Instead he should remove government imposed barriers, like minimum markup, that artificially inflate prescription drug prices.”
Minimum markup is a Depression-era law in Wisconsin that requires some things, like fuel and alcohol, to be sold at a government-enforced price increase.
It also makes prescription drugs more expensive.
The Badger Institute wrote in 2020 that minimum markup stops Walmart from selling its $4 prescriptions in the state.
“In the name of protecting Wisconsin’s consumers, Walmart was forced to charge a higher price here than in other states,” the Institute wrote two years ago. “Wisconsinites with underlying health issues and thin wallets are particularly vulnerable right now. If Wisconsin politicians want to lower prescription drug prices, they should ditch this anti-consumer law posthaste.”