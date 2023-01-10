(The Center Square) – The argument in favor of a proposed constitutional amendment that would change how bail works in Wisconsin is pretty simple: Supporters want to keep dangerous criminals behind bars.
The arguments against the amendment are a bit more wide-ranging.
Advocates and opponents packed a statehouse hearing Tuesday to either stop or change the amendment that is being fast-tracked for the April ballot.
“I think this [amendment] is coming from a place of goodwill,” Anthony Jurik with the Wisconsin Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers told lawmakers. “This is a difficult and nuanced problem. It’s something that’s going to require precise and nuanced attention, as opposed to a more blunt instrument.”
The proposed amendment would change the Wisconsin Constitution to allow judges to consider more things when deciding on bail.
The Wisconsin Constitution currently requires judges to offer every suspect at least some bail. But the constitution also stops judges from considering a suspect’s criminal history, or whether the crime they are accused of is particularly heinous.
Former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Dan Kelly said giving judges more leeway simply gives them more discretion.
“Our judiciary needs a full complement of tools with which to keep our communities safe while it does its work,” Kelly told The Center Square. “That includes the discretion to consider a defendant’s criminal history and danger to society when setting cash bail.”
Kelly is running for Supreme Court again this spring.
Lawmakers also heard the argument that bail itself is the problem, because rich defendants can simply buy their freedom.
“You could eliminate cash bail altogether,” Rhonda Frank-Loren, director of Dane County pretrial services said. “This would address the criminalization of poverty, and ensure that defendants posing the highest risk to public safety are detained regardless of their access to wealth.”
Republicans at the Wisconsin Capitol began their push for bail reform after the attack on the Waukesha Christmas Parade in November of 2021. The suspect in the case, Darrell Brooks Jr., was released on $1,000 bail despite a lengthy criminal record and a history of violence.
He ran down six people and injured 60 others just days after he was released from Milwaukee’s jail.
Republican lawmakers hope to approve the amendment for the second time in time to get the proposal on the ballot in April.