(The Center Square) – The American Civil Liberties Union of Wisconsin is stepping into the fight over political signs in Waukesha schools.
The ACLU on Thursday said it’s filed an open records request to find out how the policy began and to see how it is being enforced.
"The First Amendment prohibits schools from banning student speech based on the viewpoint of the speech unless the speech causes a substantial disruption,” the ACLU’s letter stated.
Last July, Waukesha Schools adopted a ban on all political signs in its classrooms.
Waukesha Deputy Superintendent Joe Koch told the Waukesha Freeman back in August the decision came after a noticeable uptick in politicking in the district’s classrooms.
“We noticed an increase in the signage,” he said. “We had parents reach out to us with concerns, we listened to what the public said at meetings and we reflected on what (our responsibility is), to balance that educational environment,” he said at the time.
The ACLU said it has concerns that the political sign ban is being enforced differently for LGBTQ+ causes.
“By allowing a pro-life student group sign, a ‘Thin Blue Line’ sign, a poster of Ronald Reagan, and football team locker signs while banning Pride flags, Black Lives Matter signs, and [Gay-Straight Alliance] locker signs, the policy appears to be favoring one set of views over others,” the ACLU said Thursday.
“School administrators cannot silence students simply because they dislike the students’ politics, religion, or other viewpoint,” ACLU Wisconsin attorney Chris Donahoe added.
“Our role is educator/teacher, not activist/advocate in the classroom,” Waukesha’s school administration said in an email to teachers and parents before school began last fall.
The ACLU’s request comes just days after voters swept three conservative candidates onto the school board. Karrie Kozlowski, Mark Borowski and Marquell Moorer all won seats.
"The Waukesha community, and others around our county, have spoken loud and clear. They want change, so we are charged with giving it to them,” Borowski said after his victory. “I look forward to the work ahead to improve our school district for our kids and community."