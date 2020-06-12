(The Center Square) – The American Civil Liberties Union of Wisconsin wants prosecutors in Milwaukee to drop low-level charges against people arrested during this month's protest.
The group added their collective signature to a letter with two dozen other legal professionals on Thursday, requesting Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm to dismiss hundreds of protest-related municipal citations.
"You can change the course of this moment and our history by breaking with harmful tactics of the past and demonstrating a new kind of leadership for the future,” the letter states. “We feel that under your new leadership, the District Attorney’s Office can step up and ensure the equitable administration of justice for all the residents of Milwaukee.”
The ACLU's letter explains prosecutors in New York have already agreed not to move forward with cases involving disorderly conduct and unlawful assembly during the protests there.
"Even municipal citations have negative consequences for employment, housing, and other aspects of life. Particularly for people with limited financial means, unpaid fines and fees can result in jail time, lost driving privileges, unmanageable debt burdens and burdensome collection procedures,” the letter said.
The letter doesn't mention more serious charges.
Chisholm's office has charged nearly a dozen people with felonies for breaking into and stealing from stores during the worst of Milwaukee's protests that turned into riots. He has not commented yet on the letter from the ACLU.