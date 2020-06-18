(The Center Square) – The latest call to get police out of Madison schools is coming from the American Civil Liberties Union of Wisconsin.
The ACLU on Wednesday released an open letter urging the Madison Metropolitan School Board to end its contract with the Madison Police Department, and remove school resources officers from Madison schools.
"The ACLU has long advocated and litigated against the 'School to Prison Pipeline' – a discriminatory, destructive system exacerbated by putting police into schools," the letter states.
Madison schools signed a three-year contract with Madison Police just last year. Madison school leaders are talking about ending their relationship with Madison Police, and replacing school resources officers with more guidance counselors. The board has not yet made a decision.
The ACLU's Advocacy Director Molly Collins said Madison schools need to go beyond just removing officers from school buildings.
"The ACLU’s 2019 report, 'Cops and No Counselors,' made clear that Black students in Wisconsin are much more likely than white students to be arrested in schools," Collins wrote. "We commend those who have advocated for shifting the paradigm from policing to supporting students, especially Freedom Inc., and concur with and support their long term vision for a supportive school district that isn’t policing Black children while they are trying to learn."
The letter is the latest push for Madison schools to end their relationship with the police.
Another advocacy group, Freedom Youth Squad, painted "Police Free Schools" on the street in front of Madison's school headquarters on Tuesday.
Madison's teachers' union, Madison Teachers Inc., earlier this month added their support to the effort to move officers out of schools.
“We see the systematic racism that exists in our current structures and join the voices of our students and our community in calling for dramatic change in how we educate and interact with all of our students, especially those most marginalized in our schools and society,” MTI president Andy Waity said in the statement on June 2.
MTI's proposal, however, would require schools replace police officers with dozens of new counselors and support staffers.