(The Center Square) – The ACLU of Wisconsin is criticizing prosecutors for not bringing charges against a former Wauwatos police officer who’s now been cleared of three officer-involved shootings.
The ACLU on Wednesday issued a statement after a pair of special prosecutors decided against charging officer Joseph Mensah for the deadly 2016 shooting of Jay Anderson Jr.
“The decision not to prosecute former Wauwatosa Police Officer Joseph Mensah in the fatal shooting of 25-year-old Jay Anderson Jr. is reprehensible and reflects the systemic lack of accountability for police, who continue to kill and hurt Black and Brown people without legal consequences,” Melinda Brennan, executive director of the ACLU of Wisconsin, said.
Mensah shot and killed Anderson while on patrol overnight on June 23, 2016.
Mensah told investigators that he found Anderson in a car in a local park about 3:30 a.m., and said Anderson was sleeping.
Mensah then saw a gun in Anderson’s front seat, pulled his pistol, and ordered Anderson to put his hands up.
Dashcam video shows Anderson lower his hands at least four times. The official report into the incident says Anderson lunged for the gun. That’s when Mensah shot and killed him.
The special prosecutors on Wednesday said they showed that dash cam video to a mock jury who said Mensah appeared to act in self defense.
Mensah was also cleared in two previous reviews of the shooting.
Still, Anderson’s family said they are not satisfied.
"I'm not stopping until that man [Mensah] is behind bars, where he needs to be," Anderson’s mother Linda, said after the decision on Wednesday.
Mensah left the Wauwatosa Police Department with a six-figure payout and is now a detective with the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office.
The ACLU said he shouldn’t be.
“Joseph Mensah, who remains a law enforcement officer in Wisconsin, was responsible for the deaths of three people in five years. Law enforcement has a long track record of resorting to deadly force when it isn’t necessary, especially against people of color,” the ACLU’s Brennan said.
Mensah, who is Black, was involved in two other deadly officer-involved shootings during his time in Wauwatosa. He was cleared in those shootings as well.