(The Center Square) – Eight companies with headquarters located in Wisconsin earned a place on Fortune magazine’s 2020 list ranking enterprises with the 500 highest fiscal-year revenues in the nation.
Northwestern Mutual finished 102nd on Fortune’s extended ranking, making the company the state’s highest revenue-generating company, according to the Fortune data that was released earlier this month. Fortune includes in its listing publicly traded U.S. companies as well as private companies that file revenue figures with public agencies.
Northwestern Mutual had revenues of $32.3 billion in the 2019 fiscal year, according to the ranking. It employs 5,964 employees.
This month’s list of high-earning companies was the 66th such annual ranking published by Fortune. All companies in the top 500 had revenues of at least $5.7 billion, which is a 1 percent increase over the previous year’s threshold.
Overall, the Fortune 500 companies make up about 66 percent of the nation’s total gross domestic product, with a combined $14.2 trillion in revenues, according to the analysis. And the top 500 companies’ profits were up 8 percent over the previous year, Fortune reported.
---
Top 100 American Companies, Based on Latest Revenue Data
|Rank
|Company
|Headquarters Location
|Revenues (in Millions of $)
|Revenue % Change Over 2019
|Profits (in Millions of $)
|Profits % Change Over 2019
|# of Employees
|1
|Walmart
|Arkansas
|$523,964
|1.9%
|$14,881
|123.1%
|2,200,000
|2
|Amazon.com
|Washington
|$280,522
|20.5%
|$11,588
|15.0%
|798,000
|3
|ExxonMobil
|Texas
|$264,938
|-8.7%
|$14,340
|-31.2%
|74,900
|4
|Apple
|California
|$260,174
|-2.0%
|$55,256
|-7.2%
|137,000
|5
|CVS Health
|Rhode Island
|$256,776
|32.0%
|$6,634
|--%
|290,000
|6
|Berkshire Hathaway
|Nebraska
|$254,616
|2.7%
|$81,417
|1924.8%
|391,500
|7
|UnitedHealth Group
|Minnesota
|$242,155
|7.0%
|$13,839
|15.5%
|325,000
|8
|McKesson
|Texas
|$214,319
|2.9%
|$34
|-49.3%
|70,000
|9
|AT&T
|Texas
|$181,193
|6.1%
|$13,903
|-28.2%
|247,800
|10
|AmerisourceBergen
|Pennsylvania
|$179,589
|6.9%
|$855
|-48.4%
|21,500
|11
|Alphabet
|California
|$161,857
|18.3%
|$34,343
|11.7%
|118,899
|12
|Ford Motor
|Michigan
|$155,900
|-2.8%
|$47
|-98.7%
|190,000
|13
|Cigna
|Connecticut
|$153,566
|215.7%
|$5,104
|93.6%
|73,700
|14
|Costco Wholesale
|Washington
|$152,703
|7.9%
|$3,659
|16.8%
|201,500
|15
|Chevron
|California
|$146,516
|-11.9%
|$2,924
|-80.3%
|48,200
|16
|Cardinal Health
|Ohio
|$145,534
|6.4%
|$1,363
|432.4%
|49,500
|17
|JPMorgan Chase
|New York
|$142,422
|8.4%
|$36,431
|12.2%
|256,981
|18
|General Motors
|Michigan
|$137,237
|-6.7%
|$6,732
|-16.0%
|164,000
|19
|Walgreens Boots Alliance
|Illinois
|$136,866
|4.1%
|$3,982
|-20.7%
|287,000
|20
|Verizon Communications
|New York
|$131,868
|0.8%
|$19,265
|24.1%
|135,000
|21
|Microsoft
|Washington
|$125,843
|14.0%
|$39,240
|136.8%
|144,000
|22
|Marathon Petroleum
|Ohio
|$124,813
|28.5%
|$2,637
|-5.1%
|60,910
|23
|Kroger
|Ohio
|$122,286
|0.9%
|$1,659
|-46.7%
|435,000
|24
|Fannie Mae
|Washington, D.C.
|$120,304
|0.2%
|$14,160
|-11.3%
|7,500
|25
|Bank of America
|North Carolina
|$113,589
|2.7%
|$27,430
|-2.5%
|208,131
|26
|Home Depot
|Georgia
|$110,225
|1.9%
|$11,242
|1.1%
|415,700
|27
|Phillips 66
|Texas
|$109,559
|-4.1%
|$3,076
|-45.0%
|14,500
|28
|Comcast
|Pennsylvania
|$108,942
|15.3%
|$13,057
|11.3%
|190,000
|29
|Anthem
|Indiana
|$104,213
|13.1%
|$4,807
|28.2%
|70,600
|30
|Wells Fargo
|California
|$103,915
|2.8%
|$19,549
|-12.7%
|259,800
|31
|Citigroup
|New York
|$103,449
|6.5%
|$19,401
|7.5%
|200,000
|32
|Valero Energy
|Texas
|$102,729
|-7.8%
|$2,422
|-22.4%
|10,222
|33
|General Electric
|Massachusetts
|$95,214
|-20.8%
|-$4,979
|--%
|205,000
|34
|Dell Technologies
|Texas
|$92,154
|1.7%
|$4,616
|--%
|165,000
|35
|Johnson & Johnson
|New Jersey
|$82,059
|0.6%
|$15,119
|-1.2%
|132,200
|36
|State Farm Insurance
|Illinois
|$79,395
|-2.9%
|$5,593
|-36.4%
|57,672
|37
|Target
|Minnesota
|$78,112
|3.7%
|$3,281
|11.7%
|368,000
|38
|IBM
|New York
|$77,147
|-3.1%
|$9,431
|8.1%
|383,800
|39
|Raytheon Technologies
|Massachusetts
|$77,046
|15.9%
|$5,537
|5.1%
|243,200
|40
|Boeing
|Illinois
|$76,559
|-24.3%
|-$636
|-106.1%
|161,100
|41
|Freddie Mac
|Virginia
|$75,125
|2.1%
|$7,214
|-21.9%
|6,892
|42
|Centene
|Missouri
|$74,639
|24.2%
|$1,321
|46.8%
|56,600
|43
|United Parcel Service
|Georgia
|$74,094
|3.1%
|$4,440
|-7.3%
|377,640
|44
|Lowe's
|North Carolina
|$72,148
|1.2%
|$4,281
|85.0%
|260,000
|45
|Intel
|California
|$71,965
|1.6%
|$21,048
|--%
|110,800
|46
|California
|$70,697
|26.6%
|$18,485
|-16.4%
|44,942
|47
|FedEx
|Tennessee
|$69,693
|6.5%
|$540
|-88.2%
|389,500
|48
|MetLife
|New York
|$69,620
|2.5%
|$5,899
|15.1%
|49,000
|49
|Walt Disney
|California
|$69,570
|17.1%
|$11,054
|-12.3%
|223,000
|50
|Procter & Gamble
|Ohio
|$67,684
|1.3%
|$3,897
|-60.0%
|97,000
|51
|PepsiCo
|New York
|$67,161
|3.9%
|$7,314
|-41.6%
|267,000
|52
|Humana
|Kentucky
|$64,888
|14.0%
|$2,707
|60.8%
|46,000
|53
|Prudential Financial
|New Jersey
|$64,807
|2.9%
|$4,186
|2.7%
|51,511
|54
|Archer Daniels Midland
|Illinois
|$64,656
|0.5%
|$1,379
|-23.8%
|38,100
|55
|Albertsons
|Idaho
|$60,535
|1.0%
|$131
|183.2%
|267,000
|56
|Sysco
|Texas
|$60,114
|2.4%
|$1,674
|17.0%
|69,000
|57
|Lockheed Martin
|Maryland
|$59,812
|11.3%
|$6,230
|23.5%
|110,000
|58
|HP
|California
|$58,756
|0.5%
|$3,152
|-40.8%
|56,000
|59
|Energy Transfer
|Texas
|$54,213
|-0.4%
|$3,592
|112.0%
|12,812
|60
|Goldman Sachs Group
|New York
|$53,922
|2.7%
|$8,466
|-19.1%
|38,300
|61
|Morgan Stanley
|New York
|$53,823
|7.2%
|$9,042
|3.4%
|60,431
|62
|Caterpillar
|Illinois
|$53,800
|-1.7%
|$6,093
|-0.9%
|102,300
|63
|Cisco Systems
|California
|$51,904
|5.2%
|$11,621
|10464.5%
|75,900
|64
|Pfizer
|New York
|$51,750
|-3.5%
|$16,273
|45.9%
|88,300
|65
|HCA Healthcare
|Tennessee
|$51,336
|10.0%
|$3,505
|-7.4%
|245,000
|66
|AIG
|New York
|$49,746
|5.0%
|$3,348
|--%
|46,000
|67
|American Express
|New York
|$47,020
|8.6%
|$6,759
|-2.3%
|64,500
|68
|Delta Air Lines
|Georgia
|$47,007
|5.8%
|$4,767
|21.1%
|91,224
|69
|Merck
|New Jersey
|$46,840
|10.7%
|$9,843
|58.2%
|71,000
|70
|American Airlines Group
|Texas
|$45,768
|2.8%
|$1,686
|19.4%
|133,700
|71
|Charter Communications
|Connecticut
|$45,764
|4.9%
|$1,668
|35.6%
|95,100
|72
|Allstate
|Illinois
|$44,675
|12.2%
|$4,847
|155.2%
|46,035
|73
|New York Life Insurance
|New York
|$44,117
|1.6%
|$1,004
|14.1%
|11,519
|74
|Nationwide
|Ohio
|$43,982
|1.6%
|$830
|61.9%
|28,114
|75
|Best Buy
|Minnesota
|$43,638
|1.8%
|$1,541
|5.3%
|125,000
|76
|United Airlines Holdings
|Illinois
|$43,259
|4.7%
|$3,009
|41.3%
|96,000
|77
|Liberty Mutual Insurance Group
|Massachusetts
|$43,228
|1.3%
|$1,044
|-51.7%
|45,000
|78
|Dow
|Michigan
|$42,951
|--%
|-$1,359
|--%
|36,500
|79
|Tyson Foods
|Arkansas
|$42,405
|5.9%
|$2,022
|-33.1%
|141,000
|80
|TJX
|Massachusetts
|$41,717
|7.0%
|$3,272
|6.9%
|286,000
|81
|TIAA
|New York
|$40,454
|-1.5%
|$2,460
|57.6%
|16,533
|82
|Oracle
|California
|$39,506
|-0.8%
|$11,083
|189.8%
|136,000
|83
|General Dynamics
|Virginia
|$39,350
|8.7%
|$3,484
|4.2%
|102,900
|84
|Deere
|Illinois
|$39,258
|5.1%
|$3,253
|37.4%
|73,489
|85
|Nike
|Oregon
|$39,117
|7.5%
|$4,029
|108.4%
|76,700
|86
|Progressive
|Ohio
|$39,022
|22.0%
|$3,970
|51.8%
|41,571
|87
|Publix Super Markets
|Florida
|$38,463
|5.7%
|$3,005
|26.2%
|207,000
|88
|Coca-Cola
|Georgia
|$37,266
|17.0%
|$8,920
|38.6%
|86,200
|89
|Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance
|Massachusetts
|$37,253
|-5.1%
|$3,701
|830.1%
|9,896
|90
|Tech Data
|Florida
|$36,998
|-0.6%
|$375
|10.0%
|15,000
|91
|World Fuel Services
|Florida
|$36,819
|-7.4%
|$179
|40.1%
|5,500
|92
|Honeywell International
|North Carolina
|$36,709
|-12.2%
|$6,143
|-9.2%
|113,000
|93
|ConocoPhillips
|Texas
|$36,670
|-5.3%
|$7,189
|14.9%
|10,400
|94
|USAA
|Texas
|$35,617
|13.5%
|$4,006
|74.8%
|35,076
|95
|Exelon
|Illinois
|$34,438
|-4.3%
|$2,936
|46.1%
|32,713
|96
|Northrop Grumman
|Virginia
|$33,841
|12.4%
|$2,248
|-30.4%
|90,000
|97
|Capital One Financial
|Virginia
|$33,766
|4.3%
|$5,546
|-7.8%
|51,900
|98
|Plains GP Holdings
|Texas
|$33,669
|-1.1%
|$331
|-0.9%
|5,000
|99
|AbbVie
|Illinois
|$33,266
|1.6%
|$7,882
|38.6%
|30,000
|100
|INTL FCStone
|New York
|$32,897
|19.1%
|$85
|53.3%
|2,012
Source: Fortune.com.