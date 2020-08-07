(The Center Square) – Authorities in Milwaukee hope $20,000 is enough to generate leads into the investigation of the 'execution' style shooting of a well-known Black supporter of President Donald Trump.
Milwaukee Police on Thursday said private donors helped raise the money to boost the reward in Bernell Trammell's killing.
"This was an execution," Milwaukee Police Capt. Craig Sarnow told Milwaukee's CBS affiliate on Thursday. ""He walked up behind somebody, he was approximately six to eight feet away, approaches him from the back, and then fires several rounds in his direction, killing him and then just walking away. I mean, it was an execution-style homicide."
Sarnow said the local Crime Stoppers office is handling the reward.
Trammell's murder on July 23 received national attention because he was a prominent Trump supporter. Trammell had several handmade Trump 2020 signs at his office in Milwaukee's Riverwest neighborhood. He was shot and killed outside that office.
It is that national attention that led to the $20,000 reward.
Andrew Hitt, chairman of the Wisconsin Republican Party, said an anonymous donor saw Trammell's story of Fox News and stepped-up with a $10,000 donation to help catch the killer.
"I hope it does bring somebody forward that has some information on it," Hitt said.
Milwaukee Police have released pictures of the man suspected of pulling the trigger, but investigators have not yet released a name. Nor have they indicated what may have motivated the suspected shooter. Milwaukee Police say they are looking into all aspects of the case, but have not yet commented on the politics that may be involved.