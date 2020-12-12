The number of incarcerated individuals in Wisconsin stands at 378 per 100,000 residents, the 24th highest rate among the 50 states, according to new data from the Sentencing Project.

A total of 22,039 people are now imprisoned in Wisconsin, according to the study, which also reported that 43,542 residents were on probation. 

Other issues quantified in the Sentencing Project numbers include racial disparities, the number of juveniles in custody and spending on states’ corrections systems. The nonprofit group obtains its data from a variety of sources, including the U.S. Bureau of Justice Statistics, U.S. Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention and National Association of State Budget Officers.

The United States has the highest incarceration rate of any nation in the world, with 2.2 million people behind bars, according to the Sentencing Project. The number of Americans in prison or jail has increased fivefold over the last four decades, the researchers found.

Changes in public policies and laws have been driving this increase, the study says. The result has been serious overcrowding problems in prisons and added financial burdens for states, according to the data. 

Incarceration Rates by State

Rank (Highest to Lowest Imprisonment Rate)StateImprisonment Rate (per 100,000 Residents)Prison PopulationProbation PopulationParole Population
1Louisiana68031,58438,82232,196
2Oklahoma63925,33842,0521,781
3Mississippi63618,91527,8209,392
4Arkansas58617,71333,62223,782
5Arizona55840,95177,1297,537
6Texas529154,479371,361109,151
7Kentucky51623,08244,48016,338
8Georgia50754,113419,99321,067
9Idaho4758,57133,0025,102
10Florida44496,009209,7144,419
11Montana4404,7239,3581,276
12Ohio43050,338233,58020,703
13 (tie)South Dakota4283,7975,6312,968
13 (tie)Wyoming4282,4795,097900
15Missouri42426,03842,52617,623
16Virginia42236,09162,4431,709
17Alabama41920,59551,9619,358
18Nevada41312,84013,6255,033
19Indiana39926,969111,1567,073
20Tennessee38426,34960,62211,132
21Delaware3823,73515,010368
22 (tie)Michigan38138,053153,34515,722
22 (tie)West Virginia3816,8006,1963,690
24Wisconsin37822,03943,54221,095
25Pennsylvania35545,485180,901111,185
26 (tie)Oregon35314,94338,93624,539
26 (tie)South Carolina35318,29532,6974,565
28Kansas3429,96516,9095,282
29Colorado34119,78581,12510,237
30New Mexico3166,63412,3522,708
31North Carolina31333,04282,19913,802
32California310122,417233,04695,148
33Maryland30518,47671,35210,338
34Illinois30238,25986,53828,794
35Iowa2939,26029,1526,414
36Nebraska2895,59614,255985
37Washington25019,18476,34911,663
38Connecticut2458,75140,3073,548
39Alaska2441,7822,4911,563
40North Dakota2311,7676,297904
41New York22443,43998,68544,572
42Hawaii2153,03719,8301,666
43New Jersey21018,613139,49815,005
44Utah2096,66212,5143,781
45New Hampshire1972,6913,9142,436
46Vermont1821,1374,138861
47Minnesota1769,98298,7467,048
48Rhode Island1561,65621,927451
49Maine1461,9676,70920
50Massachusetts1337,50357,2611,423

Source: The Sentencing Project

