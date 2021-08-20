(The Center Square) – West Virginia University is bringing back its mask mandate for the start of the school year, but the order is only effective for 30 days.
Mask requirements will affect students, faculty and staff regardless of vaccination status when they are in indoor classrooms and teaching labs, regardless of vaccination status. The university will not require masks in other indoor areas, but encourages people to wear them.
The decision was made following new U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Guidelines, which encourage masks indoors. The university also noted that people may need a booster shot and many students and faculty have not yet verified their vaccination status.
Vaccination rates differ significantly on different campuses. More than two-thirds of students, staff and faculty have verified their vaccination at Morgantown. At Beckley, more than 70% of staff and faculty have verified their vaccination, but only 42.6% of students have. At Keyser, more than 62% of staff and faculty have verified their vaccination, but just over one-third of students have.
“We have always stated that our highest priority is to offer a fully in-person, on-campus academic and student experience this fall,” Maryanne Reed, provost and vice president for academic affairs at WVU, said in a statement. “Based on the data we have, the additional temporary measure of masking will provide an extra layer of protection for the academic settings.”
The university had hoped to have 80% of all students, faculty and staff vaccinated by Sept. 1, but stated they have not had enough progression to expect to reach that number. Those without the vaccine were required to provide negative COVID-19 test results by Aug. 20, but fewer than 15% had provided that to the university. About 8,000 students have not completed the required COVID-19 education module either.
University officials are encouraging everyone to get vaccinated as COVID-19 cases are increasing and the more contagious delta variant is spreading throughout the state. Although there is no vaccine mandate, the university will reconsider that policy when the vaccine receives full FDA approval.
“This variant is much more infectious than we have seen with other strains of COVID-19,” Dr. Jeffrey Coben, dean of the School of Public Health and associate vice president for Health Affairs, said in a statement. “The delta variant is highly contagious, and we know it is affecting younger patients more intensely and at higher rates.”
The university, working with Monongalia County, will offer free testing throughout the semester on Mondays and Wednesdays.