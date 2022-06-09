(The Center Square) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced he will not call a special session to temporarily pause the gas tax after hinting he might do so earlier this week, and instead blamed President Joe Biden for the rising gas prices.
“People are hurting, but the bottom line to the whole thing is just this: the blame lies right at the feet of the administration in Washington, D.C.,” Justice said in a statement.
“From the standpoint of calling a special session in regard to a gas tax holiday, it is absolutely going to be two things: a total waste of time and, on top of that, it will absolutely cost the taxpayers money,” the governor added. “We’ve heard from the majority of the Legislature, and they do not have an interest. It’s dead. It’s gone.”
West Virginia’s Democratic lawmakers have been urging the governor to either take executive action to suspend the gas tax or call a special session to let the legislature address it for about two and a half months. The Democratic Party of West Virginia criticized the governor’s decision to not call a special session after signaling that he might do so two days prior.
“[The West Virginia Republican Party] isn't going to do a darn thing that might help average West Virginians if it costs their corporate overlords even a single cent,” the party said in a statement.
West Virginia charges 35.7 cents on each gallon of gas, which adds nearly $4.30 to every tank of gas for cars with a 12-gallon tank and more than $5.71 for a car with a 16-gallon tank. The plan would have suspended the tax for at least 30 days, which would have cost the state about $35 million. Democrats planned to cover with the state’s large budget surplus. The state collected more than $1.1 billion more in revenue than expected over the past fiscal year, so far.
Gas prices have been consistently rising in recent weeks in West Virginia and across the country, according to AAA numbers. The average cost for a gallon of gas in West Virginia is nearly $4.83, which is almost 10 cents higher than it was yesterday. Just one week ago, a gallon of gas cost about $4.51 and one month ago, it cost $4.13. At this time last year, a gallon of gas cost less than $3.
The governor has wavered back and forth on whether he intended to suspend the gas tax for months. In March, the governor said he would support a temporary suspension of the gas tax because it would provide some help to West Virginians, but then never took any executive action and failed to include any plan to do so in a special session. On Monday, he reopened the conversation, saying that he would consider a gas tax suspension and he did not think the cost would be detrimental. On Wednesday, he shot down the proposal.