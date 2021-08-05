(The Center Square) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice sent a letter to President Joe Biden requesting the president to extend federal funding to the state’s National Guard related to COVID-19 response.
“Our National Guard has been so good,” Justice said in a statement. “This funding is critical to our continued response and preparedness for the ongoing pandemic, so I surely hope and pray that we'll get that authorization and we’ll get it quickly.”
In his letter, Justice said a reauthorization of funding will help West Virginia continue its phased plan for managing COVID-19 vaccines. He said the National Guard assists with emergency medical care, transportation and distribution of supplies, communication to the public, safety and the vaccinations themselves.
The National Guard will work in a broad range of missions, which include logistics, public works and engineering, emergency management, long-term community recovery and agriculture and natural resources.
“The West Virginia National Guard continues to be a crucial part of the state’s emergency response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” the letter read. “Your positive action on this request will ensure the much needed support to the great state of West Virginia.”
Justice has encouraged all eligible West Virginians to receive vaccines and has created incentive programs to increase the vaccination rate.