(The Center Square) – Unemployment in West Virginia increased to 3.9% in August, which is the third consecutive month the number has gone up, according to figures released by West Virginia Workforce.
In May, West Virginia’s unemployment rate was 3.5%. In June, it went up to 3.6%, in July it was 3.7% and in August it went up another two-tenths of a percentage point to 3.9%. This comes after eight straight months of the state recording a lower unemployment rate than the previous month.
Total employment dropped by 1,900 jobs through September and the number of unemployed people rose by 1,400. There are about 31,000 unemployed West Virginians.
Some industries saw growth, while others saw losses. Nonfarm payroll employment went up by 900 jobs. The goods-producing sector went up by 1,300 jobs and the service-providing sector declined by 400 jobs.
Leisure and hospitality saw the greatest industry-wide job growth with 1,400 new jobs. There were also 600 new manufacturing jobs, 400 new construction jobs and 300 new mining and logging jobs. Local sector government employment saw the greatest job loss with 800 fewer jobs. Trade and transportation also lost 200 jobs.
West Virginia’s unemployment rate was slightly higher than the national average, which was 3.7% in August. This is also two-tenths of a percentage point higher than July’s national unemployment rate of 3.5%.