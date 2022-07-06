(The Center Square) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is proposing a 10% income tax cut and will call a special session for the General Assembly to consider his plan later this month, he announced in a news conference late Wednesday afternoon.
“This is the absolute fastest way that we can get money and real relief all across the board to every single taxpayer in the state of West Virginia,” the governor said. “This is the way to do it and do it right now. We’ve got the money.”
The special session will coincide with the July 24-26 interim meetings. The plan will not raise any other taxes.
Justice said he will send a proposal to the legislature “very soon” and estimates it will put about $254 million back into the hands of West Virginians. He said the proposal will not be a flat tax across the board, but will instead be tiered “to make it as fair as we can.” In the aggregate, he said it will reduce the overall income tax burden by 10%.
The cuts will be structured in a way to bring more businesses to the state, according to the governor.
“We want real job creators to bring more and more opportunities to the folks of West Virginia,” Justice added.” And to do that, we just can’t ignore the people on the higher ends because we are trying to attract them to bring their businesses here.”
The tax cut would be permanent, rather than a temporary stimulus. Justice said the proposed cut would be retroactive to Jan. 1, 2022. He cited the growth in Texas and Florida, which do not have personal income taxes, as examples for why this would help spur growth in West Virginia.
Justice said this could be the first step in eventually eliminating the state's income tax.
“The thing that absolutely would drive population to our state is the reduction and the elimination of our personal income tax in West Virginia,” the governor said. “Absolutely, that is the key.”
Republican leadership in both chambers of the General Assembly, along with the governor, have proposed plans to reduce and eventually eliminate the income tax in recent years. Yet, they have been unable to reach an agreement on how to effectively and responsibly put a plan into action, which has led to no action on reducing and eventually eliminating the income tax to date.
West Virginia's income tax rate has not changed since 1987.
The announcement came after the governor unveiled the state’s revenue numbers for fiscal year 2022. Over the past 12 months, the state recorded a $1.3 billion surplus, which is higher than any other surplus in state history. There was growth in every major source of revenue: personal income tax, consumer sales tax, corporate net income tax and severance tax.
“To have the kind of success we’re having, you can’t have success in two of the four or three of the four,” Secretary of Revenue Dave Hardy said during the news conference. “You’ve got to have it in all four of the four. And we have record-breaking revenue in all four categories.”
West Virginia collected nearly $2.5 billion in personal income tax revenue over the fiscal year, which was $461.5 million above estimates. The state collected $1.65 billion in consumer sales tax revenue, which was $181.7 million above estimates. For the corporate net income tax, the state was $206 million above estimate, totaling $366.3 million. The severance tax was $438.9 million above estimates, totaling $768.8 million.
Over the course of the year, state revenue grew by $1.1 billion, which was a 23% growth.