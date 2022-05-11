(The Center Square) – A West Virginia state senator who attended the Jan. 6 “Stop the Steal” rally narrowly defeated his Republican Party primary challenger despite facing some backlash for his attendance and his comments about the event.
Sen. Mike Azinger, R-Wood, won 51.5% of the vote in Tuesday's third senatorial district primary, which edged out his challenger, Del. John Kelly, R-Wood, who received 48.5% of the vote. With more than 95% of the precincts reporting, Azinger’s vote tally stands at 6,600, which narrowly beat out Kelly’s 6,210 votes.
“Thank you, voters of the 3rd Senatorial District,” Azinger said in a Facebook post after the election. “I am very grateful for your support! Thank you to John Kelly for graciously calling me (with his sweet wife in the background:) to congratulate me. He was a very worthy opponent.”
Azinger has legislated as a staunch social conservative, which helped earn him the rank of the most conservative senator in a West Virginia Conservative Foundation’s ranking. Kelly ranked 71st among his colleagues in the House of Delegates.
In 2018, Azinger introduced legislation that would have required public schools to offer elective courses on the Bible and during and in 2022 introduced legislation that would require high school seniors to take an oath to the constitution as a condition of graduation. He also intends to reintroduce legislation to ban the teaching of critical race theory in public education.
Azinger faced some controversy when he attended the the rally, which ended with protesters attacking the United States Capitol Building. Azinger accused Antifa of being responsible for the attack and has said he believes the election was stolen from former President Donald Trump. He also said he hoped Trump would “call us back,” in an interview with a local radio station shortly after the insurrection.
Most incumbents easily won their challenges, including Senate Majority Leader Tom Takubo, R-Kanawha, who earned more than 70% of the vote. Many were not contested.
At least a few incumbents lost their primary races and some are still too close to call. This includes Assistant Majority Whip Johnnie Wamsley, R-Mason, who lost to his predecessor Jim Butler and Democrat Randy Swartzmiller, who is a former delegate, defeating Sen. Owens Brown, D-Ohio in the first Senatorial district.