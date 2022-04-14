(The Center Square) – West Virginia hit its lowest unemployment rate in state history at 3.7% in March, but the state continues to have the worst labor force participation rate in the country at only 55%.
Unemployment continues to decrease in West Virginia as the state keeps breaking its own records for low unemployment. The state first broke its record in October with a 4.3% unemployment rate, which remained unchanged in November and December. In January, the rate went down to 4.1%, then down to 3.9% in February and now sits at 3.7% in March. The unemployment rate has not seen an increase in 23 straight months.
“West Virginia has been around for a long time – over 158 years,” Gov. Jim Justice said in a press release. “To set an all-time state record in any category one time is an achievement worth celebrating. But to break the all-time state record not once, not twice, not three times, not four times, not five times, but six times is unheard of.”
The state’s unemployment rate is still slightly higher than the national unemployment rate, which is 3.6%. Total employment increased by 2,100 from the previous month and the number of unemployed residents decreased by 1,700 since the prior month. Total nonfarm payroll declined by 500 workers, which was solely from the service-providing sector. The goods producing sector went unchanged.
West Virginia’s labor force participation rate, however, remained unchanged from last month and is still the lowest in the nation at 55%. Its labor force participation rate is more than seven percentage points lower than the national average, which is 62.4%.
"These unemployment statistics suggest the economy has largely recovered from the dramatic effects experienced early in the pandemic,” Jessi Troyan, the director of policy and research at the free-market Cardinal Institute for West Virginia Policy, told The Center Square.
“It is good news that those who are seeking work are able to find it,” Troyan added. “However, unemployment rates only tell part of the story. West Virginia has the lowest labor force participation rate in the country at 55%, compared to a national average of 62.4%. There are still a lot of West Virginians who are neither employed, nor looking for work despite record low unemployment rates."
Justice credited his Job Jumpstart Program for the lower unemployment rate. The program provides certain workers with one-time $1,500 taxpayer-funded payments if they get a new job and remain employed for at least eight weeks. More than 12,500 residents were approved for the program.