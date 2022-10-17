(The Center Square) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice scored a “B” on the Fiscal Report Card of American Governor’s released by the libertarian Cato Institute, which puts him above most other governors.
Justice maintained the same grade as he had in Cato’s last report card, which is a significant improvement from his first two years as governor when he scored an “F” and a “C.” The main reason for his improvement over these years is his push for income tax cuts and his ability to pass a flat budget.
In 2021 and 2022, the governor introduced bills to cut the state income tax, which he hopes to eventually eliminate. Although the bills failed to get through the legislature both years, his administration is already working on another bill to send lawmakers. According to government estimates, the 2022 bill would have saved taxpayers about one-quarter of a million dollars every year.
The report also noted Justice introduced a nearly flat budget every year he was in office, which the analysis labeled as “impressive.” During his time in office, the general fund budget has only increased at an annual rate of 2.2%.
West Virginia fared better than its neighbors in the rankings. Gov. Larry Hogan of Maryland and Gov. Mike DeWine of Ohio both received “C” ratings. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear received a “D” and Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf received an “F.” Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has not received a ranking because he is still completing his first term in office.