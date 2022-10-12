(The Center Square) – In an effort to discourage West Virginia voters from supporting the Amendment 2 ballot initiative, Gov. Jim Justice is proposing an alternative means by which residents can get relief on their vehicle taxes.
Justice announced a plan to introduce legislation that would provide vehicle owners with a tax rebate to offset the cost of their vehicle taxes. This would allow the state to effectively eliminate the tax burden without amending the constitution through Amendment 2.
“This means you can vote no on Amendment 2 and still get rid of the car tax,” Justice said in a statement on Tuesday.
“As soon as the House and Senate are ready to take this up, the bill is in their hands. It’s ready when they’re ready,” the governor continued. “The proponents of Amendment 2 claim that we must change our Constitution forever to eliminate the car tax. Not only is that untrue, it’s just plain deceptive. It can be done, and we have the way right here, without making a major amendment to our Constitution.”
Amendment 2, which will appear on November ballots, would allow lawmakers to approve property tax exemptions for vehicles and machinery, equipment and inventory business property taxes. The governor has been critical of the proposed amendment because implementing these tax cuts would make it impossible for the state to phase out the income tax, which has been one of his top priorities over the past two years.
Justice accused the West Virginia Senate of using the vehicle tax exemption as bait to encourage voters to support tax cuts for large corporations through the amendment.
“The Senate is using the car tax as bait,” the governor argued. “Don’t take it. They’re trying to pull a fast one on you. You’re smarter than that. By voting for Amendment 2 you are giving hundreds of millions of dollars and massive control to Charleston and giving big companies big tax breaks.”
Because the legislation does not have the constitutional authority to restrict counties from imposing a vehicle tax, the proposed bill would refund the tax payments through the state’s general revenue fund. The rebate would be paid to taxpayers every year and would not affect local government funds.
The legislation would make the tax cut retroactive, beginning on Jan. 1, 2022.
Justice has been campaigning against Amendment 2 for weeks, but the proposed amendment has support from the West Virginia Republican Party, Republican legislative leaders, the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce and the West Virginia Manufacturers Association.