(The Center Square) – West Virginia received nearly $2.9 million from the federal government to support education and job training programs through two grants from the U.S. Department of Labor.
“This funding from DOL will help create opportunities for West Virginians to receive training and support services needed to secure good paying jobs, and strengthen the workforce in our state,” Sen. Shelley Moore Capito from West Virginia said in a statement. “I will continue to fight for the resources and support that West Virginians need to lead successful lives.”
More than $1.44 million will go to the BridgeValley Community and Technical College in the Charleston metropolitan area and about $1.44 million in additional money will support the Randolph County Housing Authority. The money will support education and job training to support the regional economies of rural areas and expand job opportunities, according to a news release.
“I am pleased the Department of Labor and the Appalachian Regional Commission are investing more than $2.8 million in BridgeValley Community and Technical College and the Randolph County Housing Authority for critical education and job training services,” Sen. Joe Manchin from West Virginia said in a statement. “The funding announced today will help revitalize and strengthen the Appalachian regional economy and expand opportunities for quality, long-term jobs, and I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of the investments. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to support economic growth across the Mountain State.”
Earlier this year, Manchin wrote a letter to the Department of Labor urging support for Randolph County Housing Authority’s grant request.