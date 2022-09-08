(The Center Square) – West Virginia is receiving more than $9 million in federal grants for victim assistance and other public safety programs from the U.S. Department of Justice.
“Public safety remains a top concern for our nation and our state, and these five grants will assist in strengthening our justice system and public safety initiatives,” Sen. Shelley Capito, R-West Virginia, said. “West Virginians can be sure that I will always advocate for resources needed to protect our residents and support those impacted by crime in our state.”
The bulk of the money, nearly $8 million, was awarded to the Victim Assistance Formula Grant Program at the Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety. The funds will help strengthen crime victim services for eligible individuals, according to a news release from Capito and Sen. Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia.
“I am pleased to announce these five critical investments from the Department of Justice that will assist victims and strengthen our justice systems to ensure the safety of all West Virginians,” Manchin said in a statement. “I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of this funding for years to come and, as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for public safety programs across the Mountain State.”
More than $440,000 will support victim compensation programs through the Victim Compensation Formula Grant Program and another $400,000 will help the state digitalize the sex offender registry through the Support for Adam Walsh Act Implementation Grant Program.
About $164,000 will fund statistical analysis centers, which collect data on those entering into the criminal justice system. Another $90,000 will help strengthen sex offender registration and notification.