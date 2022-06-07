(The Center Square) – West Virginia Democratic lawmakers are again urging Gov. Jim Justice to call the General Assembly into a special session to provide drivers with gas tax relief after the governor signaled he might support a short gas tax holiday.
For months, Democratic lawmakers have been asking Justice to take executive action to reduce the gas tax or bring the legislature into session to pass a bill to provide relief. Back in March, the governor accused Democrats of pulling a “political stunt” when they urged him to provide relief, but then said he would support it. Even though he voiced support for a plan, he did not take any action or include gas tax relief in any special session agenda.
Now, more than two and a half months later, Justice is considering putting his support behind a short, one-month gas tax holiday. He said he would consider a special session for the legislature to allocate money from the state’s record high budget surplus. As of May, the state’s revenue collections were more than $1.1 billion above estimates.
“If there’s a way to help a little bit … for maybe one month, and take a one-month holiday, … I don’t think it would be detrimental to us from the standpoint of … our ability to do all of the good stuff that we do in regard to roads,” Justice said.
The governor added he would need to speak with people in his administration and the legislature to see what could be passed. He said he would like to provide relief, but also wants to make sure the state has money to repair roads.
Democrats received the news with some optimism, but continued to echo their frustration with the lack of action up to this point.
“I thought that we’d all be shaking hands and doing this together and it still baffles me that we’re not,” Senate Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin, D-Greenbrier, said in a news conference.
The legislation drawn up by Democrats would have suspended the state’s entire 35.7-cent gas tax for 30 days, which they said would cost the state about $35 million. Although the gas tax is used to fund road projects, the plan would have allocated budget surplus funding into the road fund, which would only cost a small portion of the budget surplus.
Del. Shawn Fluharty, D-Ohio, said lawmakers in other states have passed similar bills in a bipartisan fashion, which worked to provide drivers with tax relief. He said this would help struggling West Virginians who have to drive to and from work every day and would encourage tourism in the state, which could struggle if gas prices remain high.
“The time is now,” Sen. Richard Lindsay, D-Kanawha, said. “...Right now, people are being crushed.”
The average cost for a gallon of gas in West Virginia is more than $4.73 as of Tuesday, according to AAA. Gas prices have continued to increase. Just last week, a gallon of gas cost less than $4.47 on average and a month ago, it cost less than $4.13. Last year at this time, a gallon of gas cost less than $3.