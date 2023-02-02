(The Center Square) – The Women’s Health Center of West Virginia has filed suit against the state in U.S. District Court over the state’s abortion bill.
The suit challenges a stipulation in House Bill 302 that requires all abortions in the state to take place in a hospital. The Women’s Health Center says it has safely provided abortions in an outpatient setting for nearly 50 years.
“Every person deserves to access the critical care they need, but this law pushes essential abortion care out of reach,” said Katie Quiñonez, Women’s Health Center of West Virginia executive director. “With each day this ban remains in effect, we are forced to turn patients away because politicians took away their power to make the best medical decisions for themselves during pregnancy. Our providers took an oath to serve patients in every way possible, but the extreme restrictions in this law prevent us from helping our patients make the best medical decisions for themselves and their families. Whether it’s in the Statehouse or courthouse, we will never stop fighting to ensure our patients can access essential care they need.”
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, meanwhile, plans to fully defend HB302. The suit was filed in the Southern District of West Virginia Charleston Division.
“We are ready to defend West Virginia’s abortion law to the fullest,” Morrisey said. “This law reflects the will of the majority of the citizens of the state as relayed by their elected representatives in the state Legislature.”
“I will stand strong for the life of the unborn and will not relent in our defense of this clearly constitutional law.”
The American Civil Liberties Union of West Virginia is handling the case for the Women’s Health Center and stated that it believes that HB302 was rushed through in less than 24 hours after Roe v. Wade was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court. It said that West Virginians have been forced to travel out of state to receive care.
“The process by which this law was forced through is one of the least transparent in recent memory,” said Aubrey Sparks, ACLU of West Virginia managing attorney. “Every day that this cruel law remains on the books is a day that West Virginians are being denied critical, lifesaving health care.”