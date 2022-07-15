(The Center Square) – With the country’s inflation rate hitting 9.1%, both West Virginia senators blamed Washington and high spending while expressing concerns about how families are being affected.
Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin and Republican Sen. Shelley Moore Capito issued statements on the soaring inflation. The inflation rate is higher than it has been in more than four decades.
“Items like chicken, eggs and lunchmeat have increased to new highs, while energy costs rose more than 40% in June with those that can least afford it suffering the most,” Manchin said. “It is past time we put our country first and end this inflation crisis.”
“For more than a year, leaders in Washington have ignored the serious concerns raised by myself and others about the rising cost of inflation,” Manchin added. “While Washington seems to now understand this reality, it is time for us to work together to get unnecessary spending under control, produce more energy at home and take more active and serious steps to address this record inflation that now poses a clear and present danger to our economy. No matter what spending aspirations some in Congress may have, it is clear to anyone who visits a grocery store or a gas station that we cannot add any more fuel to this inflation fire.”
Although Manchin steered clear of specifically calling out President Joe Biden, Capito specifically went after the president.
“While Biden might be used to creating 40-year high inflation every month, this is devastating for families across West Virginia buying food and gas every day,” Capito said. “You can't tax and spend your way out of this.”
Many economists cite increased spending and a shakeup in the supply chain as contributing factors to inflation.