(The Center Square) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice responded to requests from legislative Democrats to shortly pause the tax on gasoline, saying he does not have that executive authority.
“I would absolutely love to suspend this tax and provide at least a little bit of relief for hard working West Virginians who are paying the price for rampant inflation and soaring energy costs,” Justice said in a statement. “However, I cannot legally suspend this tax, only our legislature can.”
The legislature adjourned its session last week.
Although West Virginia gas prices have dipped slightly from a week ago, they are still much higher than they were a month ago. The average price of a gallon of gas in West Virginia sits around $4.10, according to AAA. Last month, the average gallon of gas cost only about $3.32 and one year ago it was slightly less than $2.80.
A group of West Virginia Democratic lawmakers held a news conference in front of a gas station in Charleston and urged the governor to suspend the state’s 35.7-cent-per-gallon tax for at least 30 days. A month-long suspension of the tax would cost the state about $35 million, which the group of lawmakers said could easily be offset with the state’s $600 million budget surplus.
“Working families are strained,” Sen. Richard Lindsay, D-Kanawha, said in a statement. “Prices on everything from groceries to gas are rising quickly. We need to provide the people with immediate relief.”
Sen. Stephen Baldwin, D-Greenbrier, said the plan would be responsible.
“We want to do this responsibly,” Baldwin said. “We can pause the gas tax while also fully funding the state road fund. This is just giving the people back some of their own money when they need it most.”
The governor claimed the Democratic news conference was a “political stunt” and that they could have introduced legislation to temporarily halt the gas tax when they were in session. He said he would have signed legislation to suspend the gas tax if the General Assembly sent him a bill during session, but that this would now require a special session to get done.
“The Democrats absolutely know I don’t have this authority, so I guess what they are really asking me to do is to call a Special Session and ask the Legislature to suspend the gas tax,” Justice said. “The Legislature just adjourned their 60-day session a few days ago, why didn’t the Democrats introduce a bill at that time? Gas prices were just as high last week as they are now. The answer is this is nothing but a political stunt, designed to get their names in the headlines and make me look like the bad guy.”
In his statement, Justice also said that a gas tax suspension would not be a permanent solution, but that energy independence would be the solution.
“If this comes through the legislature and the legislature wants to be called back into special session, I’ll do it tomorrow," Justice said Friday during his COVID-19 news conference. "And if the legislature is called back into special session, and they want to do it, I’m all in.”