(The Center Square) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice awarded more than $1.9 million in federal money for grants that are meant to combat violence against women and improve responses to domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault and stalking.
The governor awarded funding through two programs. More than $1.07 million was awarded to 24 projects through the STOP Violence Against Women program. Slightly less than $872,000 was awarded three projects through theWest Virginia Improving Criminal Justice Responses to Domestic Violence, Dating Violence, Sexual Assault, and Stalking Program.
According to the governor’s office, the STOP Violence Against Women funds will provide personnel, equipment, training, technical assistance and information systems for existing teams that respond to violence against women. This includes victim service providers, law enforcement and prosecutors.
Some of the funding for these grants are for statewide programs, but it also includes local grants in about 20 counties.
Funding for the ICJR Program will go to three statewide entities to more comprehensively address domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault and stalking. Money will go to the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia, the West Virginia Coalition Against Domestic Violence and the West Virginia Prosecuting Attorneys Institute.
The money is funded through the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office on Violence Against Women.